The Hampshire County Health Department has confirmed 2 deaths due to COVID-19 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital. The deceased are a 58-year old man from Augusta and a 74-year old woman from Augusta. These are the 7th and 8th deaths in Hampshire County from COVID-19.

