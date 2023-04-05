0405 Slanesville firetruck .tif

Members of the Slanesville and Beltsville crews, with the new truck

SLANESVILLE — Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department from Maryland donated a fire truck to the Slanesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company crew this past weekend. The 2001 Pierce Quantum Engine, which included a hose, ladders and hand tools, will be used as the primary fire response engine and will replace Slanesville’s 1990 American Eagle truck.

Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department Margie Dickey explained that the truck has “outlasted its life in Prince George’s County.”

