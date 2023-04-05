SLANESVILLE — Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department from Maryland donated a fire truck to the Slanesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company crew this past weekend. The 2001 Pierce Quantum Engine, which included a hose, ladders and hand tools, will be used as the primary fire response engine and will replace Slanesville’s 1990 American Eagle truck.
Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department Margie Dickey explained that the truck has “outlasted its life in Prince George’s County.”
The Maryland fire department has two newer fire trucks. They had the option to sell their third, oldest model but decided to donate to help out fellow firefighters.
The two firefighting crews first met each other during a call last fall. When news of the Maryland truck’s retirement arose, Beltsville Fire board member Todd Fletcher asked if Slanesville would be interested in their vehicle.
Dickey said the truck Slanesville had been using only seated two firefighters; with the 2001 truck, up to eight firefighters can respond to a call.
“We will be able to respond with more members now,” Slanesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Chief Jared Shaffer said.
The 2001 Pierce truck has been renamed the “Wagon 5” and is expected to be in service by the end of the month with updated graphics and lettering representing the new crew. The 1990 truck will continue to be used as a reserve unit.
“I’m sure, hopefully, that Slanesville can get many more years out of it,” Dickey said.
