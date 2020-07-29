CAPON BRIDGE — Spike the Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament for this year.
Organizers made the decision over the weekend to skip serving up the annual event, which would have been in its 18th set at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall.
The event had been announced just a few weeks earlier for Aug. 29, its earliest date in years.
The tournament was begun as a tribute to Todd Giffin after his death in an automobile accident. Over the years it has raised tens of thousands of dollars that have been given back to the Capon Bridge community.
The tournament has turned into a daylong gathering with food vendors, cornhole competition and an evening concert by Crushing Day.
The tournament plans a return in 2021.
