Hampshire County’s 3 senior centers will reopen next week for indoor dining after offering only grab-and-go meals for nearly 2 years.
Julie Linger, executive director of the Committee on Aging, said grab-and-go meals will still be available, for now, for those who aren’t comfortable eating in a public place.
Capon Valley View will be open for lunch on Tuesdays and Fridays with the meal served at noon. Romney will serve lunch the other 3 days — Monday, Wednesday and Thursday — at noon.
Springfield will serve meals at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
* * *
The Hampshire County Master Gardeners will hold a seed swap at Central Hampshire Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23.
Bring seeds and garden books to swap. There will also be several educational gardening booths to get people excited to plant.
* * *
Greenland Cemetery Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, in the Delray Christian Church family center, 6619 North Texas Road. The group is looking for new volunteers to help care for the graveyard.
* * *
A low-water bridge at Seneca Rocks is being replaced with a 140-foot steel truss bridge at a cost of $1.7 million.
The bridge carries Roy Gap Road over the North Fork of the South Branch near the U.S. Forest Service’s discovery center.
It has been closed since a log truck damaged it in 2019.
* * *
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia rose another 3.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.33 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Prices are 17 cents higher than a month ago and 62.2 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 7.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.59 Sunday. The national average is up 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents from a year ago.
