Testing is up and availability of shots is up, but active Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations aren’t coming down in Hampshire County.
“We’re not getting a break,” Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins said Tuesday morning.
Booster shots for everyone and, for the 1st time, shots for 5- to 11-year-olds are available, adding to the mix for the Health Department.
“Our phones are just crazy today with people calling to set up boosters,” Wilkins said after Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday announcement opening boosters to all.
They previously were open only to those 65 or older or those with compromised immune systems.
The Health Department gave its 1st set of shots to young children last Friday, vaccinating 10, and has another clinic scheduled this Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at its offices on U.S. 50 in Augusta. Call 304-496-9640 to schedule an appointment.
The county remained in red status on the state’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday, the same status it has had for nearly 2 months. Status is determined by the percentage of tests that are positive and the incidence per 100,000 people.
The Health Department confirmed an additional death from Covid Monday, a 68- year-old woman from Springfield. She was hospitalized at the time of her death.
Her death is the 52nd Covid-related death in Hampshire County since April 2020.
Vaccinations here continue to lag the state, which in turn is at the bottom of the nation.
Just 43.7% of Hampshire County residents age 5 or older have had at least the 1st dose of the vaccine. Only 39.7% are fully vaccinated.
DHHR does not post numbers on booster shots.
With school out for a week after Friday and Thanksgiving just 8 days away, Wilkins is worried about the trend here.
“Our numbers are going steadily back up every day,” she noted.
Her office reported 18 new cases Monday, bringing the active total to 74 with 3 hospitalizations.
