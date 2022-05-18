ROMNEY — Get in the schools.
That’s the overwhelming, immediate goal that the 3 elected school board candidates have, and they’re working right now to get their feet under them before they take their seats officially in July.
Incumbent Ed Morgan, who came away 1st in the vote tally – by a fair bit – succeeded in his attempt to keep his seat. When he ran 4 years ago, he said, one of his goals was transparency and getting the board meetings live-streamed.
This time, one of his top priorities is to get in those schools and listen.
“I think we need to get a little more personal with the schools,” he admitted. “Not to interfere, but to open the lines of communication and see what’s going on in the schools on a ‘board’ level.”
He added that he feels like the current board has made long strides toward transparency, but “there’s room to improve.”
Kim Poland, who has worked in the schools since 1996 and is head of the Service Personnel Association, echoed Morgan’s thoughts. Her recent experience in the schools, she said, will be invaluable.
“I’m fresh coming out of the schools, so I have a fresh perspective and I know how things are in the schools,” she said. “I want to make sure I can visit all the schools, and get into them as much as possible. I want to talk to people, the cooks, the secretaries.”
Morgan is the current school board vice president, and at the end of most meetings, he gives a “report,” just a brief summary of what he’s observed that week in the schools, events he’s attended and issues that have arisen – sometimes the good, the bad and the ugly.
He said he’d like the other board members to begin doing that as well.
“I want the other board members to feel welcome to express what they found out,” he said. “Let’s take 5 minutes to discuss the things we know that may need a little attention.”
Poland added that she’s open to following the lead of the current board members.
“I’m gonna ask questions, and I’m gonna check into things like I do now, and be consistent,” she said.
Morgan and Poland were the top 2 in the vote count last Tuesday, and as the totals rolled in on election night, the duo stayed stoutly as number 1 and 2.
Number 3, numbers-wise, was Augusta newcomer Kathy Jeffreys, but because Jeffreys is from District G – same as both Morgan and current board member Matt Trimble – she was unable to take a seat on the board. No more than 2 board members can be from the same district.
“I think she would be a good asset, but the districting held her back,” Morgan noted. “I think it gave her enough encouragement to continue, and I hope she does…I think she’d be a great board member.”
The 3rd seat, then, went to Green Spring’s Corena Mongold, who said she feels a little “overwhelmed” right now, but she’s excited to learn the ropes.
“I want to get up to speed on where everything is and get a feel,” she said. “There’s so many things going on…I don’t actually know what I’m at liberty to do, especially at this point in the game.”
Mongold said she spent her election night at home with her family, and she wasn’t nervous until the very end, as final vote tallies were rolling in.
“My girls were watching it on the Review’s Facebook Live,” she recalled. “I chose to watch it from home; my family was all here, we had a cookout, and they all stayed here with me.”
She said she knew Morgan and Jeffreys were in their own mini-race, but it didn’t click at first that she’d take the 3rd seat.
Mongold also revealed in the past that speaking in front of people and putting herself out there doesn’t come very naturally to her, but that the campaign has made her feel much more comfortable in that role.
“It has helped me dramatically,” she admitted. “The forums helped a lot, toward the end of the forums I was very comfortable, and I just looked forward to them so I could hear the different questions.” She added that she has lots of ideas, but wants to “step back and assess everything,” dipping her toes in the role before diving in headfirst.
The elected 3 will join board members Trimble and Bernie Hott; Mongold and Poland will be taking current board members Dee Dee Rinker and Debbie Champ’s seats at the beginning of July.
Morgan has also expressed an interest in throwing his hat in the ring for school board president, the title currently held by Champ
