ROMNEY — The County Commission were met with a jam-packed agenda at last week’s meeting, complete with an array of funding requests, committee updates and impressive numbers from a brand-new Hampshire County business.

During his commissioner report, Dave Cannon reported that shrimp farming company Aquabanq also bought lot six in the Capon Bridge technology park – and that as the phases roll out, the company is projecting up to 150 local jobs to stem from their setting up shop here in Hampshire.

