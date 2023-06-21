ROMNEY — The County Commission were met with a jam-packed agenda at last week’s meeting, complete with an array of funding requests, committee updates and impressive numbers from a brand-new Hampshire County business.
During his commissioner report, Dave Cannon reported that shrimp farming company Aquabanq also bought lot six in the Capon Bridge technology park – and that as the phases roll out, the company is projecting up to 150 local jobs to stem from their setting up shop here in Hampshire.
“That’s amazing,” Cannon said about the company’s $30 million investment. “For Hampshire County, that’s huge.”
Also in his report, Cannon brought up the retirement of Julie Linger, director of Hampshire County Committee on Aging and said that Dana Hott would be stepping into her spot in a “hopefully seamless” transition.
The county’s senior nutrition program received a 100 percent grade from Denise Worley, Commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, as well, he reported.
Hampshire County Parks and Rec director Larry See updated the trio on last week’s completion of the HVAC system at the old Capon Bridge Middle School, funded through pandemic relief dollars, and asked that the organization be permitted to use county maintenance crews to help prepare for the 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival this weekend. The Commission approved the request unanimously.
The Commission also moved to allow County Clerk, Eric Strite to address a maintenance issue – replacing handrails along North High Street. A few weekends back, Strite said, a car accident left the handrails along the road bent, and while the maintenance crews have straightened them up, it’s a “good time” to look into replacing them.
“It’ll be about $3,000 to make and replace these handrails”, Strite said.
Carol Shaw and Jean Shoemaker with the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission also provided an update to the Commission, bringing forward the amendments to their bylaws and their proposed budget before the trio for approval. The County Commission decided to look it over before approving it.
Hampshire County Prosecutor, Rebecca Miller asked permission to revise her office’s budget to allow for the hiring of an assistant prosecutor, because the current budget doesn’t allow for enough funds to move forward with that process. The Commission approved Miller’s request unanimously.
G.T. Parsons also appeared in front of the Commission last Tuesday to offer some information about the 95th West Virginia State Fireman’s Association Convention, hosted this year by Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral counties at Canaan Valley Resort.
During the 85th and 90th conventions, Parsons said, Hampshire’s County Commission was a premier sponsor, and he requested that the trio consider being a platinum sponsor this year.
Parsons is the current president of the association.
“All 404 fire departments in the state will have the opportunity to attend,” he said. “Three of the last presidents – and the current seating president of the state Fireman’s Association – are presidents from Hampshire County.”
Cannon called the convention a “great event,” and moved to authorize $7,500 from the county’s general fund to go toward the sponsorship. The motion passed unanimously.
Additionally on last week’s agenda were four American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant-funding requests and a request from volunteers with the Hampshire County Event Center planning committee for a little help from the Commission, and details on those items can be found elsewhere in the Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.