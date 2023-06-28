ROMNEY — Work has resumed at the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site – Reclaim Co. is rolling with equipment on site Monday.
At last Wednesday’s Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA) meeting, the authority unanimously approved a change order, work change directive and an amendment for additional services for the hospital project. With the additional contaminants that were found in the structure, additional funding was needed to move forward.
The amendment of the budget for the project allowed for a $423,582 increase with grant funds.
The abatement of the additional contaminants will add 45 days to the projects original 90-day timeline, said Thrasher engineer Patricia Escoriaza. The project will reach its “final completion” stage “somewhere in October,” Escoriaza said.
Last week’s meeting was HCDA director Eileen Johnson’s final meeting before her retirement this Friday. Following the meeting, the development authority members and meeting attendees honored her with a toast. Her shoes will be filled by Jon Todd Hott, who has been working over the last two months to get acclimated and up to speed on the various HCDA projects in the county.
Health Department director Tamitha Wilkins offered an update from her department, including big news and a sigh of relief: after July 17, the health department will hopefully have a new nurse on board, after having been without one for 10 months.
President Greg Bohrer spoke briefly about the Aquabanq groundbreaking several weeks ago in Summit Point, adding that the event was well-attended with folks from Hampshire.
“I think locally it shows our support to increase the job growth, industry in our area,” he said, commenting that he believes another event will be held at some point to celebrate the groundbreaking locally.
With Johnson’s retirement, Bohrer added that he felt the HCDA was in further need of a shift.
“I feel from time to time, transfer of leadership needs to change,” he said. He will be stepping away from his position as president and remaining on the board, but with current vice president and marketing chair Rebecca Hott taking over the helm.
Hott offered a few updates on the marketing side of things, too – members of the board met with Thad Reid, a videographer who put together the videos on the HCDA website featuring businesses and infrastructure upgrades on both the west and east sides of the county. There was some footage and some interviews that didn’t fit in those videos for the first round, Hott said, but they’d be able to expand with maybe more videos featuring entrepreneurs and businesses around the county.
Hott also said the board was looking at bringing in someone to do the group’s social media, but it’s still the early stages.
