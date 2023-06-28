ROMNEY — Work has resumed at the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site – Reclaim Co. is rolling with equipment on site Monday.

At last Wednesday’s Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA) meeting, the authority unanimously approved a change order, work change directive and an amendment for additional services for the hospital project. With the additional contaminants that were found in the structure, additional funding was needed to move forward.

