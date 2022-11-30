Esther’s house in Romney is down to “crunch time,” said Rebecca Arnold, the Esther’s House and “Toys from the Heart” coordinator.
“Toys from the Heart” is Romney First United Methodist Church’s annual toy giveaway, with toys, games, stuffed animals, dolls and more for kids up to 12 years old. Arnold said they began working in February to try to get ahead of the game.
The toys are gathered in Esther’s House, the mint-green house located directly behind the church, and parents and grandparents will be able to come by and “shop” for gifts for their kids.
This year, Arnold said, there’s a lot more toys than in previous years, and they’re in go, go, go mode.
“That’s a good thing, but we ran out of space,” she said, commenting that last week they had to expand into extra storage space, working with John and Mary French Barbe at Helping Hands to get organized.
“Helping Hands has been inundated with toys, as I guess it’s ‘out with the old, so there’s room for the new,’” Arnold explained. “They supply Esther’s House with their good, gently used items.”
The volunteers at Esther’s House don’t always get to work with new toys, but they do their best to pull together items into sets that “make very nice gifts,” Arnold added.
“We do this for the kids, and the many parents who have a need at Christmas,” she said. “The donations we get now, until Christmas, will be stored for our work to begin again in February.”
Toy distribution at Esther’s House will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on the following days:
Evening dates are Dec. 5, 13 and 20, from 6-8:30 p.m. No appointment necessary.
With a Hampshire County Christmas on its way, there is no better time of year to reach out and make a difference in someone’s life. The ample opportunities in this county to give, Esther’s House and beyond, make it easy to help those who might need it this season and year-round.
“God’s Gift of Love” Sign-Up: Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, X-Press Stop Liberty at North River, Hanging Rock Ruritan Club, Slanesville Ruritan Club, North River Ruritan Club and Alkire Rental Properties invite community members to sign up for their drive for Christmas toys and gifts for needy families. You can sign up on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren in Augusta. No applications will be accepted after Saturday.
Toys and gifts can be dropped off at either the X-Press Stop Liberty in North River or Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren.
For any additional questions, call 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
America’s Adopt a Soldier Care Letters are going to be accepted through Dec. 18. Reach out to deployed service members and veterans by mailing a personally written and designed letter or greeting card to America’s Adopt A Soldier, P.O. Box 1049, Springfield, VA. For more information, visit www.americasadoptasoldier.org or call 703-278-3718.
They will also be accepting warm winter coats for homeless vets with cleaning tags attached. Their goal is to collect 500.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club is distributing toys on Dec. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. in their annual partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” program. Children need to be registered for the program by Dec. 13. Register by calling 304-856-2816.
