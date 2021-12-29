1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice last week announced allocations for the state’s remaining balance from federal pandemic relief.
West Virginia had until a Dec. 31 deadline to allocate the remaining $123 million in CARES Act funding.
Last week, Justice announced a $48 million program to expand nursing education and recruitment.
In a news release, the Republican governor said $22 million will be spent for a back-to-work initiative and $10 million will go to the Department of Health and Human Resources to help first responders.
The governor is giving $15.2 million to state agencies to recover costs for frontline employees during the pandemic. In addition, $7.25 million will support food pantries and homeless shelters, and $6 million to be given to the Salvation Army’s Beckley-based division.
Among other allocations, the governor said $3 million will help West Virginia University expend remote work facilities across West Virginia, and $1.5 million will be used to upgrade the state fairgrounds in Greenbrier County.
Address
confirmation cards
going to some voters
2
CHARLESTON — West Virginia election officials will mail postcards this week to nearly 170,000 registered voters to confirm their address.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said voters can respond by scanning the QR code on the postcard, online at ovr.sos.wv.gov or by mailing the postage-paid card to their county clerk.
The cards are going to registered voters who have changed addresses with the Division of Motor Vehicles or post office or who have not voted or updated their voter registration in the past four years.
Voters will remain “active” if their postcards are returned. Those whose cards are not returned or are returned “undeliverable” will be categorized as “inactive.” They can still vote in the next two federal election cycles, but if the address remains unconfirmed and the voter does not vote in a state or local election, the registration may be canceled, Warner’s office said.
Election officials will mail postcards to the 169,417 voters identified after the November 2020 General Election, Warner said.
Car dealer files
pre-candidacy for
governor
3
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia businessman has filed pre-candidacy paperwork for the governor’s race in 2024.
The filing this week means Chris Miller, the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, can begin raising funds for the gubernatorial race, news sources reported.
Miller is known for his appearances in the family company’s auto sales commercials. He is part of the management team of Dutch Miller Auto Group, along with his father and brother. The company operates seven car dealerships in West Virginia and North Carolina.
One other potential candidate, Terri Bradshaw, of Gandeeville, also filed papers to raise money for a campaign.
FedEx Ground
distribution center planned
4
PARKERSBURG — Construction is expected to begin Monday on a FedEx Ground distribution center in south Parkersburg.
A 250,000-square-foot facility is planned to be operational at the site in 2022.
It will employ a mix of full- and part-time workers and also will contract for package pickup and delivery services, FedEx Ground spokesman David Westrick told media sources.
The company is working to optimize its capacity to meet increasing demand as e-commerce grows, Westrick said.
New equestrian
campground coming to North Bend State Park
5
CHARLESTON — A new equestrian campground with a covered corral and 20 stalls is being developed at North Bend State Park, news sources reports.
Department of Resources Director Stephen McDaniel announced the project, which he said was prompted by a surge of interest in trail riding during a recent meeting of the Shiloh Trail Riders.
The new campground will include a loop of 12 pull-in campsites large enough to accommodate campers and trailers with power and water hookups. It is being built adjacent to the Cokeley Campground at North Bend, and visitors to the new campground will be able to use the bathhouse there. o
