The Committee on Aging is warning seniors to be alert for scams that could pop up around Covid-19 vaccine as shots become available.
Reminders coming from the Administration for Community Living include:
• You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.
• You cannot pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.
• You cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine.
• No one from Medicare or the Health Department will contact you.
• No one from a vaccine distribution site or healthcare payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.
• Beware of providers offering other products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your healthcare provider before paying for or receiving any Covid-19-related treatment.
• If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, stop. That’s a scam.
The ACL says little Covid vaccine fraud has been seen so far, but “we know that this type of fraud will move very quickly very soon, and will take many forms.”
Scammers rapidly alter their tactics and adapt their schemes to the changing landscape, the ACL says. The agency anticipates that they will leverage the Covid-19 vaccine to prey on unsuspecting beneficiaries.
If you have someone contact you regarding a possible Covid-19 vaccine fraud scam, call the Hampshire County Committee on Aging at 304-822-4097 as soon as possible so it can be reported to ACL and the Office of Inspector General.
