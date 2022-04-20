BURLINGTON — Jeremy Wilson has been hired as the Chief Financial Officer at Burlington United Methodist Family Services to succeed Gary Croston, who recently retired.
Wilson, a Cumberland native and graduate of Calvary Christian Academy, has lived in Allegany County his entire life. He earned both his B.S. in accounting and his MBA from Geneva College and has been a Certified Public Accountant since 2014.
Wilson’s career path has been diverse, having done accounting work for a construction company in Buckhannon, bank auditing in Pittsburgh, and filling the role of operating officer for a local veterinary hospital.
With the exception of a brief stint as CFO for an automotive dealership, Jeremy has spent the majority of the last 7 years as the CFO for Mountain Laurel Medical Center, where he gained experience in non-profit financial management, strategic growth initiative assessments and grant administration.
Wilson lives with his wife and 4 young children in Bowling Green, Md. Jeremy serves as a volunteer on the Board of Directors for First Way Pregnancy Center and is actively involved at Faith Presbyterian Church.
