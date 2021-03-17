And, forestry officials remind, daytime burning is illegal between March 1 and May 31.
But winds and a disregard for the rules sent Hampshire County fire companies out more than a half-dozen times Monday, checking smoke, fighting brush fires that threatened buildings and structure fires that spread to the brush.
Typical was the fire spotted around 10:20 p.m. Monday on Abe Hill Lane, just west of Spring Gap Road’s northern end.
The building was vacant, but the blaze spread to the brush around it. Crews from Slanesville, Levels, Augusta, Springfield Valley, Capon Bridge and Paw Paw fought the fire and the ambulance crew from Augusta was on hand as well.
A neighbor reported the fire was cleared by 11:45 p.m.
Romney’s fire company was called for 2 smoke investigations Monday — one on Grassy Lick Road shortly before 5 p.m. and the other on Foxes Hollow Road around 7:20 p.m.
An illegal controlled daytime burn that got away brought out fire crews from Romney, Springfield Valley, Levels and Slanesville along with a pair of Mineral County companies shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.
The fire along Graces Cabin Road consumed 1 outbuilding and spread toward a 2nd. It was contained within a half hour.
Barely a half hour after ambulance crews were called to Carwash Lane in Augusta for an overdose, 5 fire crews were responding to a neighbor’s house for a flue fire.
“It’s in a wooded area and it’s not a good night for fires,” one observer on Eastern Panhandle Working Fires’ Facebook page noted concerning the large number of crews responding. “A house catches on fire, good a chance it’ll spread fast. Better safe than sorry.”
Crews from Augusta, Romney, Slanesville, North River Valley and Capon Bridge were called around 7:45 p.m. along with EMS crews from Romney and Augusta.
Also on Monday, a brush fire was reported near Burlington around 3:15 p.m. and the Slanesville, Capon Bridge and Paw Paw fire crews put out a flue fire on Pin Oak Road shortly after 11 p.m.
