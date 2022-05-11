The death of a man lying in a ditch on Sept. 12 has led to a single count of 1st-degree murder against the woman who authorities say was driving the car that ran over him.
Staci Annette Matheney, 45, of Augusta was indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury last week.
If convicted, she could face life in prison without possibility of parole.
Rodney Adam Stewart of Capon Bridge, just days shy of his 47th birthday, was found lying in a ditch on Jersey Mountain Road in front of Northern Eagle Distributors around 2 a.m. last Sept. 12.
Rushed to Hampshire Memorial Hospital, doctors discovered massive internal injuries that led to Stewart’s death within 5 hours.
Surveillance tape from Northern Eagle documented what occurred in its parking lot before Matheney drove across the ditch and over Stewart’s body.
Just before contact, the recording captures a female voice calling, “No, no, no, no” about a dozen times, Sgt. Norm Launi testified at a hearing in late December.
Footage shows Stewart driving his silver Infiniti crossover into the parking lot shortly after 1 a.m. with Matheney in the front seat and 2 other women in the back seat.
Over the course of an hour, Launi said at Matheney’s magistrate court hearing, the surveillance picked up arguing among the foursome, Stewart’s departure from the vehicle to make his way to a ditch along Jersey Mountain Road, where he lay down, and Matheney getting out of the car and then behind the wheel, where she drove around the parking lot.
Then, shortly after 2 a.m., she is seen getting out of the vehicle, pounding on the front door of Northern Eagle, getting back in the car and driving onto Jersey Mountain Road at 2:08 a.m., with her left front tire apparently rolling over Stewart, and heading north.
Stewart can be heard moaning in pain afterward. A passerby stopped 10 or 15 minutes later and made a call that resulted in emergency response.
Stewart was only identified by a fingerprint match after he was taken to Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Launi said that when he tracked the women down around 1 p.m., they didn’t remember what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.