Rio’s famous reptile gets an eco-friendly upgrade
RIO — The iconic Rio Turtle got a bit of a facelift last week with a bright new paint job, courtesy of Hampshire artist V. Lynn Moore.
Moore, who called herself a “wildflower enthusiast,” brought cans of yellow, green, blue, white and red tractor paint to the North River and got to work on the turtle, who she’s lovingly named “Matilda,” or, she added with a laugh, “Tilly the Turtle.”
“Tractor paint lasts forever,” Moore explained. “I try to redo her every 5 years.”
Moore’s setup in the middle of the river included a bucket to carry her supplies and a walking stick to keep her balance over the slippery stones. She said she’s always very careful while painting in the river, because paint dripping into the water can harm the ecosystem.
“This water is very pristine,” Moore said. “I’m very conscious of that.” She showed how she uses Styrofoam plates to catch paint drippings when she paints the rock close to the water line to keep any paint from going into the water.
Depending on weather patterns and the river itself, the paint on Tilly will last somewhere between 3 and 4 years, and then the Turtle will need another update, and Moore said she’s looking for someone who can take up the torch next time.
Moore is a Rio-based plein-air artist, and she’s been painting the Rio Turtle for about 10 years now, she said. Her work can be seen still further downriver with the lesser-known geological wildlife: the Rio Whale, the Snail and the nearly-gone Crocodile Rock.
Moore said she’s interested in updating Matilda’s counterparts, but she felt like the Rio Turtle’s facelift, since it’s such a mainstay of the community, was the top priority at this time.
The new paint job sees Matilda as a bright, vivid green with large red-and-yellow flowers on her back. Her eyes are a bright blue, and Moore used white tractor paint (“White tractor paint is really hard to find,” she laughed) to add in her own personal touch: a “V” in each of the turtle’s eyes as her artist’s signature.
The overall look of Hampshire County’s favorite reptile is reminiscent of the flower-child days of the 60s, and Moore said she hopes it makes passersby smile.
“I think it will make people happy,” she said. “These days, we need people to be happy.”
