ROMNEY — The assessed value of all taxable property in Hampshire County has spiked to its highest level in 11 years — and the 3rd-highest ever.
The valuation of $1.380 billion as of last July 1, jumped $15 million from a year earlier.
The increase in the valuation will mean more revenue for local government bodies that receive property taxes, primarily the school system and county government.
Beyond that, the numbers are a peek into the state of the county’s economy.
Almost every category of property and personal property throughout the county showed an increase from 2019 to 2020.
But the values of real estate, personal property and public utilities within the town limits of Romney and Capon Bridge decreased by a combined $667,000 out of $49.21 million.
“People aren’t moving to Romney so much,” Assessor Norma Wagoner noted.
Her office verifies valuations by visiting each property in the county every 3 years, but the value of utilities and industrial sites is figured differently.
“The state simply gives us a number,” Wagoner said. “We have no control over it.”
Utility property includes power and phone lines and railroads plus the value of the trains and other equipment. That figure dropped by around $8 million from 2019.
The value of owner-occupied residences accounted for almost all of the increase, rising $14.5 million.
Wagoner pointed to surprising buoyancy in home sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“People are moving out of the cities,” she noted. “Home sales didn’t fall off.”
The value of businesses, rental properties and personal property outside the 2 towns rose by $8 million, offsetting the drop in utility valuation.
Taxes based on these property values will be collected beginning this summer. Local government units — the 2 municipalities, the county and the school system — are in the process of building their budgets based on the values and projected property tax revenues.
The County Commission must submit its budget by the end of this month.
The numbers come from the annual Certificate of Valuation document released by the county assessor's office each year in March. As is the case across the state, the work completed by the Hampshire County assessor’s office this year reflects an assessment period beginning July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020.
While the total assessed property value for the county reaches into the big dollar numbers, once the county tax rate is applied to the valuation total, those numbers generally result in around $5 million to $7 million actual property tax revenue generated to run Hampshire County’s government.
The budget and funding for Hampshire County schools is separate from the county budget. In addition to local property taxes, the bulk of funding for public school systems across West Virginia comes from the state.
Of course, starting with the tax bills that come out this July, Hampshire County Schools will also collect revenue for the $26 million bond call voters approved last year.
In 2005, the total value of Hampshire County property stood at $871 million, but it soared to $1.397 billion just 3 years later, fueled in large part by the real estate boom that crashed in 2008.
Valuations here drifted down for 5 years, to $1.271 billion in 2013, before starting to grow again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.