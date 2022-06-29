John Rohrbaugh is leaving his full-time career of nearly 30 years in the criminal justice system, but he’s not going far.
Rohrbaugh will step down as 1 of Hampshire County’s 2 magistrates on Aug. 11. The next day he starts at Potomac State College, as full-time faculty in its criminal justice program.
On the bench here since 2016, he began his career as a deputy before switching to probation in 2001.
“As a kid I always wanted to be a police officer,” Rohrbaugh says. “When I was growing up law enforcement was a pretty respected profession.”
As a magistrate, he has been on the front lines of the court system, on call nights and weekends to handle preliminary hearings, mental health petitions and a raft of other issues.
“Magistrates do triage,” The 22nd Circuit’s Chief Judge Charles Carl quipped.
Carl will name a successor near the date of Rohrbaugh’s retirement. The appointee will serve until the end of the term, Dec. 31, 2024.
Rohrbaugh sees the transition to college educator as continuing what he considers he has done his entire career.
“It’s one good way to give back and,” the 55-year-old said, “maybe pique some interest in young people.”
Giving back to the community was a big piece of what drew him into law enforcement to begin with, starting as campus security at the very college where he plans to finish his working days, Potomac State.
Once he graduated West Virginia’s Police Academy, the Keyser native joined the Hampshire County Sheriff’s office, serving under both Phil Nixon and John Corbin.
Along the way, Rohrbaugh earned a bachelor’s in criminal justice from West Liberty University and then a master’s from American Public University.
In 2001, Mineral County called him home to work in the probation office there.
Within a few years he was back in Hampshire County, heading the probation office and, with Judge Donald H. Cookman, establishing the community corrections program for the 22nd Circuit, which also includes Hardy and Pendleton counties.
They went on to establish the circuit’s drug court, one of the 1st in the state.
The Springfield resident points to Cookman and 21st Circuit Judge Phil Jordan as shining examples of a career-long blessing.
“One thing I’ve really been fortunate with is have is I’ve had good, tremendous people all along the line to work with,” Rohrbaugh said. “I’ve always had good people and coworkers to work with.”
That, he said, made a career in criminal justice feel like anything but work.
“I never considered this a job,” Rohrbaugh said. “It was a lifestyle.”
