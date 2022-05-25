1
CHARLESTON — Twenty West Virginia housing authorities will receive nearly $42 million in federal funding for housing programs.
Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding last week from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A statement from the senators said the funding will expand rental assistance, address substance use disorder and support other programs, including for residents experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
Included in the funding is a Community Development Block Grant of more than $14 million for the state. Nine cities will receive similar grants ranging from $101,000 for Vienna to $1.6 million for Huntington.
The state also will receive several million dollars in various other grants for housing assistance in emergencies, for low-income households, for residents in recovery from a substance-use disorder and for people with HIV.
The cities of Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Parkersburg and Wheeling also will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for low-income renters or homeowners. The city of Point Pleasant’s housing authority will receive $4.2 million to help residents ages 18 to 24 who are homeless or are at risk, the statement said.
The counties of Cabell, Kanawha, Marion and Mingo will receive funding to help families use a voucher to meet homeownership expenses.
Ford found liable in lawsuit woman’s death
2
CHARLESTON — A jury in West Virginia has awarded $7 million in a product liability lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to the family of a woman who died when her Mustang was involved in a fiery crash.
A Kanawha County jury made the award this week to the Raleigh County family of Breanna Bumgarner. The jury found Ford was 99% at fault for Bumgarner’s death, according to media sources.
Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau said the company will review its options for appealing the verdict.
According to the lawsuit filed by the administrator of Bumgarner’s estate, Bumgarner’s 2014 Ford Mustang was hit by a pickup truck that had crossed the center line along U.S. Route 33 near Spencer in March 2016. The Mustang caught fire and Bumgarner was trapped in the vehicle. The lawsuit also named the driver of the other vehicle and her parents.
The plaintiff’s attorneys had argued that the Mustang’s brake fluid reservoir was not sufficiently protected from the crash and it led to the fire. The jury found the reservoir’s design was not safe enough in preventing leakage in the accident.
Parkersburg city council ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer
3
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia city was ordered last week to stop opening its council meetings with The Lord’s Prayer.
U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. ruled that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment, which prohibits government from favoring one religion over others.
The judge issued a permanent injunction against the prayer recital and awarded $1 in damages to each plaintiff.
The lawsuit said residents stood at each Parkersburg City Council meeting to recite the prayer with council members. Plaintiffs Daryl Cobranchi and Eric Engle of Parkersburg attended some meetings, remained seated and did not participate in the prayer’s recital.
Marshall University opens up thrift store to flood victims
4
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is offering items in its thrift store free of charge to area flood victims affected by recent high water.
Several inches of rain inundated homes and neighborhoods in the Huntington area on May 6.
“Though our store is typically open only to students, we are a part of the greater Huntington family, as well,” Marshall Sustainability Manager Amy Parsons-White said in a statement. “So many have gone through such a catastrophic event, it is only right that we reach out to those who have suffered loss.”
Parsons-White said volunteers are badly needed to help sort through 60 bins of items that were donated at the end of the spring semester.
The thrift store, which opened last September, provides students access to items at a reduced cost throughout the semester. Donation drives sponsored by Marshall’s residence hall system at the end of each semester helps reduce the waste hauled during student move-out by as much as 50 percent.
Woman convicted on three counts in fatal hit-and-run crash
5
WELCH — A West Virginia woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy has been convicted on three counts, a prosecutor said.
Angel Alberta Estep was found guilty last week of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to render aid and failure to report, McDowell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan told news sources.
Estep was arrested in December 2020, days after the 2-year-old boy was struck on Thanksgiving near the McDowell County community of Bradshaw by a vehicle described as an older model silver SUV.
Estep faces a sentence of 1 to 5 years on the felony conviction of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the station reported.
Social services
workers get raises, dashboard to debut
6
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said last week that social services workers will receive a 15% pay increase by tapping funds from existing vacant positions after such efforts failed in the Legislature.
About 970 employees of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Social Services will receive the raises starting June 18.
There are more than 6,500 children in the care of the state. According to the DHHR, there is a 30% vacancy rate statewide for foster care employees.
Employee pay raises and other key provisions were stripped from a social services bill before it died on the final day of the regular legislative session in March. After the pay raises were gutted, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch told a Senate committee that the department would reduce the number of open positions to provide the much-needed raises to child protective services employees.
