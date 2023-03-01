CAPON BRIDGE — For months now, the Capon Bridge planning commission has been putting their heads together – along with folks from the WVU Land Use Clinic – to develop a comprehensive plan for the town of Capon Bridge.
These plans are vital for the right-now and the future of towns like Capon Bridge, as well as municipalities and rural counties statewide. And these plans need to be developed or updated at least every 10 years, and now is the time for the east side of Hampshire County.
“A comprehensive plan is a fluid document and can change – and should change – every once in a while,” said Jared Anderson, WVU land use attorney. “I just think it’s really important to plan as a community in general.”
This plan has several different working parts, Anderson said, including a community profile or “snapshot,” something that the Capon Bridge group discussed at their Feb. 15 meeting.
A community profile is essentially the “right now” of a town or county.
“The idea here is to take stock and I think it’s a good idea in a comprehensive plan to spend time memorializing what’s here now, what’s the business environment like, housing stock, any new projects that are underway,” Anderson explained, and pointed out that for Capon Bridge, the bridge upgrade is obviously a big change the town is seeing.
“It’s not really the meat and potatoes of the plan, but it’s a good exercise for everybody involved,” he added.
An assessment of the town’s needs is probably a little close to “meat-and-potatoes” status as far as the plan goes, and Anderson noted three big “needs” that were identified as the planning group worked together.
First, the town needs tools in place to deal with dilapidated structures. Capon Bridge is far from the only West Virginia town to have issues with old, abandoned structures – when Romney held an open house for its plan last year, dilapidated structures were a major sticking point on the west side of the county, too.
“That need started this whole thing years ago,” Anderson explained. “They wanted to be able to address abandoned, dilapidated structures but had limited resources.”
Infrastructure was also a big one – but, again, it’s far from a unique concern to Capon Bridge.
“Normally, if infrastructure needs aren’t the biggest issue, it’s usually up there,” Anderson said about community plans around the state.
In Capon Bridge, a lack of sidewalks is a big concern for citizens, many folks shared in the online survey that was sent out at the end of 2022.
In addition to sidewalks, basic infrastructure issues are a top priority to look at as the town moves into the future: water treatment, wastewater, stormwater, roads, etc.
The group also focused on a need for recreational opportunities that overlap with tourist attractions, drawing from major population hubs in the region.
Anderson said a “sizeable portion” of folks who submitted the online survey cited recreation and tourism opportunities as a top need for Capon Bridge.
“It’s having the amenities in place for recreational events and tourism, not just bringing tourists in, but there’s quite a bit of discussion with recreational amenities in town, too,” he said. There’s an overlap with recreational needs for current residents as well as with opportunities that may draw visitors in from population hubs like Washington, D.C.
There is an open house scheduled for April 10 (from 6 to 8 p.m.) at the old Capon Bridge Middle School gym – an opportunity for Capon Bridge residents to comment on the comprehensive plan and its recommendations.
Nothing is set in stone about the plan right now, Anderson said, and it won’t be set in stone directly after the open house, either. There will be multiple opportunities for the public to comment on the plan draft.
These plans are required in communities that have zoning or subdivision regulations, Anderson explained, but there are reasons beyond the legal ones as to why having a comprehensive plan can benefit a town.
“It gives the community this tangible plan in front of them that has been prioritized and ranked, with recommendations to go by,” he said. “We’re not always going to have the same leadership…10 years, eight years or five years down the road, if there are new folks leading the community, they have a plan in front of them.”
He added, “If a community doesn’t have a plan, how can you allocate resources and figure out what’s most important?”
