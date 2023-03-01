Capon Bridge

CAPON BRIDGE — For months now, the Capon Bridge planning commission has been putting their heads together – along with folks from the WVU Land Use Clinic – to develop a comprehensive plan for the town of Capon Bridge.

These plans are vital for the right-now and the future of towns like Capon Bridge, as well as municipalities and rural counties statewide. And these plans need to be developed or updated at least every 10 years, and now is the time for the east side of Hampshire County.

