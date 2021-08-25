• Cases spike again
• Covid hits 13 youth
As Covid-19 cases explode across Hampshire County, West Virginia and the nation, local hospitals are tightening rules for vaccinations and visitors.
Hampshire County opened the 2021-22 school year Monday with 13 cases of Covid reported in the student-age population.
“There’s a lot of school-age kids that are not in those numbers that are quarantined because of direct contact,” County Health Director Tamitha Wilkins said. “A lot can’t come to school this week or next because of quarantining.”
The Health Department said Monday that 67 new cases of Covid were reported in Hampshire County in the last week; 57 were still active Monday night.
Of the 67 cases, 62 were unvaccinated, as were all 3 hospitalizations.
The case for vaccinations got a boost Monday when the FDA gave final approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which had been used under temporary authorization previously.
WVU Medicine, the largest employer in the state, immediately ordered all its employees to be vaccinated. Mon Health System followed suit.
Valley Health, which operates Hampshire Memorial Hospital and is the 2nd largest employer in the county, had already ordered all its employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 7.
The rise of the Covid variant, which spreads more easily than the original virus, led Valley Health on Friday to limit visitors at its hospitals.
Hospital visitation is limited to one care partner per patient per day at each of Valley Health’s hospitals. A few exceptions exist, but Valley Health did not detail them.
“For the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and the community” was the reason the healthcare operator gave.
Vaccinations are rising slowly in Hampshire County. Wilkins said their records show 176 teens vaccinated so far.
The vaccine is available only to people 12 or older; the county has roughly 1,500 students in middle school and high school.
Overall, 42.1% of Hampshire residents age 12 or older have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, but only 38.2% are fully vaccinated.
The likelihood of being fully vaccinated rises with age. Among Hampshire residents 65 or older, two-thirds are vaccinated.
Wilkins said the Health Department is planning to begin offering booster shots to all residents on Sept. 20. Currently only people with underlying health risks are eligible for the 3rd shot.
Hampshire’s 67 cases was a sharp increase from 46 the week before, which in turn was a huge jump from 19 the week before that. Two weeks prior, Hampshire County went 8 days without a new case.
The outbreak of community spread has put Hampshire County red on the state’s 5-color tracking map, but it’s not alone.
“If you look at our map the only colors we know right now are orange and red,” Wilkins quipped, although 1 county — Pocahontas — was green Tuesday morning.
In a statewide conference call Monday afternoon, DHHR said the 10,500 cases across West Virginia right now are the highest since the beginning of another spike back in November.
