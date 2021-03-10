ROMNEY — The town’s police force gained some new faces at Monday night’s Town Council meeting.
Council members approved the hiring of 2 officers and the addition of a Dutch Shepherd, fleshing out the force at 6 people and 2 dogs.
New patrolmen are Brian Kerling and Justin Moreland. Kerling was hired to replace J.D. Smith, who joined the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
Moreland’s hiring will allow the town to have a 4th full-time patrolman rather than 2 part-timers.
“The part-timers’ 1st allegiance is to their full-time employers,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said, “as it should be.”
The cost will be greater than having 2 part-timers, Keadle said, by about $5,100 – essentially the cost of his health insurance.
Moreland’s hiring passed 4-1 with John Duncan dissenting. Kerling’s was unanimous. Council member Carl Laitenberger was absent.
The new K9 officer is Augee, whose handler is Patrolman Tim Harthun, who stressed that the added cost to the town will be minimal because the dog was donated and Jefferson County has agreed to finish training her for free.
“It’s a pretty good investment,” he said, pointing out that with Sgt. Chad Ashton’s dog Roman the town will be able to have 7-day-a-week K9 availability.
Still, Councilman Duncan Hott wasn’t sold. He cast the lone vote against the addition.
In other business:
• The council authorized Mayor Keadle to hire a part-time code inspector to handle building permits and vacancy inspections. The work had been done by Maintenance Director Richard Kizer, who unexpectedly died this winter.
• Keadle was authorized to negotiate and sign an extension of Atlantic Broadband’s cable franchise with Romney. The broadband provider is asking for a 15-year extension, but Keadle wants to make it for a shorter period.
• The Thrasher Group was hired for an engineering design project on West Birch Lane.
• Carter Wagoner of Shafer Funeral Home and Senior Status Judge Donald H. Cookman were appointed to 2-year terms on the Historic Landmarks Commission starting March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.