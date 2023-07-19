Last month’s article provided a glance of the lot where the Old Presbyterian Church and cemetery once stood. Now let us open the doors and step inside.
Once again, the article from Jan. 30, 1860, South Branch Intelligencer provides an excellent account of the interior of the church. I can imagine the arrival of the horses and carriages from the congregation, many from the South Branch Valley. Familiar names from “up the river” — Kuykendall, Pancake, Vance, Heiskell, Gibson — and many others walked through the doors to worship.
Judging from the Sunday School records from 1827 to 1836 about 55-60 people were in attendance on a weekly basis.
From the article: “We enter the building — in the aisle, is placed one long table, covered with snow white linen, reaching from near the door to within a few feet of the front of the pulpit, at the head of the table are placed the Sacramental plates and decanter, containing the bread and wine, the divine emblems.”
Thanks to the artwork of Joe Case, we can look into the interior of the church based upon the above description. I remembered a conversation with the late Bonnie Long concerning the old church. She told me some of the pews from the old church were now located in the current Presbyterian Church, located on the northwest corner of Marsham St. and Rosemary Lane. Built just prior to the Civil War in 1860, the church remains the home of the Presbyterian congregation in Romney.
Last month I stopped by the church when some of the members were there and talked with them about the original pews. No one knew if they were there. Further searching led me to the education side of the building and there in the vestibule were two beautifully finished small pews.
They were smaller than expected but they were nonetheless an old-style church pew. Enlisting the assistance of some of the members, we continued our search.
I leaned one of the pews forward and there was this message taped to the back: “This pew was reconstructed from a pew which was used in the original Romney Presbyterian Church on Gravel Lane. That church was built in 1824 and the pews were placed in the balcony of this church in 1860. Scott and Carol Smith, craftsmen, reconstructed the small pews in June 1999 for the Vestibule of the Educational Building.”
I have tried to locate Scott and Carol Smith, but thus far I have only learned Scott has passed away.
Continuing into the balcony there were some of the full-length pews painted white. These were used for the slaves of the members of the church. Many blacks, both slave and free, attended services on a regular basis.
With the publication of the South Branch Intelligencer article concerning the condition of the old cemetery, citizens of Romney became troubled over the poorly kept property.
In May of 1887, an article appears in the South Branch Intelligencer titled, “Those Neglected Graves”. It stated, “It lies open and neglected, without a fence, many of the tomb-stones being thrown over or disgraced, and has become nothing but a piece of common, a pasture for cows, and part of a base ball ground.”
The writer gives an impassioned plea for assistance with a fence surrounding the property and for citizens to aid “in this worthy cause.” Eventually the building was razed, but there is no mention of that in the public record.
Finally in August of 1941, the property was placed for public auction on the courthouse steps. The sale never made it there. The trustees of the church purchased the property not for “an investment or for the purpose of being developed or exploited but the purchasers will give an option to the Town of Romney,” hoping for something to happen in the future.
In a Romney council meeting on Oct. 6, 1941, the council decided, “owing to the possibility of being faced with heavy capital expenditures to service the town with water, ….we do not think it advisable to accept Mr. Cornwell’s, (one of the trustees), proposition.”
I hope you have enjoyed the tour of the Old Presbyterian Church through the artwork of Joe Case. I am indebted to him beyond words for recreating my dream of seeing the old church brought back to life.
Dan Oates is a Romney resident and local historian. He is retired from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind, coordinator of Space Camp® for Interested Visually Impaired Students in Huntsville, Ala., and a chair caner. His book, the Hanging Rock Rebel, is a favorite among local history enthusiasts.
