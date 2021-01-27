1
The West Virginia Public Service Commission issued orders last week that accepted the reorganization plan, according to news sources. The plan includes promises to make capital improvements, expand broadband and meet monthly and quarterly reporting requirements.
The agency’s approval is another step toward the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Frontier spokeswoman Allison Ellis said Wednesday in a statement.
“A successful restructuring will give Frontier a fresh start, allowing the company to make investments in its network and operations to expand fiber and enhance services to West Virginia consumers and positions Frontier to continue as a competitive provider of communications services to the customers and communities we serve,’’ Ellis said.
Fourteen other states have also approved the company’s restructuring plan.
Justice to appoint successor for judge in residency case
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is preparing to appoint a judge who would be in line to hear the residency lawsuit filed against him.
Justice will decide who succeeds longtime Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles King, who had been hearing the case but died in December, according to news sources.
Applications for the position are being accepted through Jan. 27, and interviews will be held in Charleston on Feb. 11, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office. It wasn’t clear when the decision would be announced.
The residency case would fall to the appointee unless that person decides not to hear it, sources reported. State Code does not require appointed circuit court judges to recuse themselves from cases with a possible conflict of interest. If the appointee decides not hear the case, it would go to another Kanawha circuit judge.
The residency lawsuit claims the governor is violating the state constitution by not living in Charleston. The governor’s defense counsel has said the courts shouldn’t dictate where the governor lives.
The West Virginia Supreme Court declined in November to dismiss the lawsuit and sent it back to circuit court.
Isaac Sponaugle, the Pendleton County attorney who filed the lawsuit, said he expects the case to proceed normally.
“I usually give judges the benefit of the doubt. I just feel that’s proper,’’ he said. “They can take a look at it and make a determination for themselves, what they feel like they’ve got to do.’’
An attorney for Justice’s counsel did not return a request for comment.
WVU to allow limited number of fans at home games
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia will allow a limited number of fans to a men’s basketball game for the1st time this season when the Mountaineers host Florida on Jan. 30.
West Virginia will limit attendance to 1,000 fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with some WVU students and fans, the athletic department said Saturday in a news release.
There will be no public sale of tickets. Certain supporters of the athletic department will be contacted about ticket and parking availability. Information for students to obtain men’s basketball tickets will be released in the coming days.
Ticket information for WVU women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling will be released separately prior to those home events, the statement said.
Fans entering the WVU Coliseum will be required to wear face coverings, except when eating and drinking.
Missing Maryland man found dead in Berkeley Co.
MARTINSBURG — Police in Hagerstown, Maryland, say a missing man has been found dead in Berkeley County, West Virginia.
News outlets report Hagerstown police say the body 27-year-old Christopher Turner was found Wednesday. Police say the manner and condition of the body indicated that Turner was killed.
Police say Turner’s family last heard from him in mid-January. His car was found in Hagerstown days later.
His body has been sent to the chief medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy. Turner’s family has been notified. An investigation is ongoing.
Maple syrup festival canceled for 2nd straight year
PICKENS — A maple syrup festival in West Virginia has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of the West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival in Pickens announced the cancellation last week. The festival was scheduled to be held in late March.
The festival said on its Facebook page that vendors and crafters who had secured spots for last year’s event will be given priority applications for next year.
Part of the decision to cancel was based on the fact that the event is held primarily indoors.
“Well, here we are again faced with a decision in which no matter what decision we make, many people will not agree with the decision,’’ festival organizers said. q
