ROMNEY — Teachers and administrators in Hampshire County will have until Aug. 15 to move their desired supplies and furniture out of John J. Cornwell – or at least stake their claim on what they want.
The now-closed JJC topped the school board’s agenda Monday night: with the public auction for both the schoolhouse and the doublewide trailer on the property looming, school staff are going to be down to the wire on picking over the supplies and furniture in the building.
Everything that isn’t picked will be donated down the line, said Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
Pancione also described some of the advancements being made with school construction here in the county, starting with the gym at Capon Bridge Elementary – which is set to be completed in November, he said.
“All the steel is up and in place,” Pancione said. “They’re moving rapidly.”
He added that the fence at Slanesville Elementary is down as well; the new North Elementary’s site prep will be underway before long.
Also at Monday night’s meeting:
• CBES principal John Ferraro appeared in front of the board with 2 concerns: the county’s special education policy and the need for rigorous recruitment practices.
State policy dictates that a principal should view no less than 15 minutes of video from a self-contained special education classroom, no less than every 90 days. County code, however, specifies that it must be 15 consecutive minutes.
“I don’t think it’s a realistic expectation,” he said. “I can never get 15 minutes consecutively to do anything.” He asked the board to adjust the policy so it was more in line with the state.
• The board revealed that a new CTE program is in place at Hampshire High School – sign language services.
• The board approved the employment of Mark Roomsburg as the Clerk of the Works for the new school site prep at $32 an hour.
