In keeping with Hampshire County’s deep tradition of agriculture, The Hampshire County Farmers’ Market Association (headed by extension agent Candace DeLong) has developed a 2-prong plan for both the east and the west sides of the county.
The Capon Bridge market, to be held on Capon School Street, is scheduled for every Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., beginning this Sunday, June 20 and occurring weekly through mid-October.
In Romney, the farmers’ market event has several key moving parts.
It’ll be a little different than the market in Capon Bridge; instead of being held weekly, the Romney market will be monthly, held on the 4th Friday of the month, from 3-7 p.m., starting June 25 and going until October.
The market itself will be held on the lawn outside Taggart Hall (behind Helping Hands). Pairing up with the Arts Co-op in Romney, the “4th Friday” schedule promises more than just your run-of-the-mill farmers’ market.
Instead, these Fridays will have a small festival feel, with extended Co-op hours, an open mic and exciting menu items for sale during the evening.
The “foodie” element of these 4th Fridays is spearheaded by Julie Cook of Rio and Romney’s Elizabeth Podsiadlo, who will both be developing the menus and recipes for these events.
There will be coffees, teas and small-batch bakery delights available in the Co-op every 4th Friday morning, and in the evening, the farm-to-fork menu will have an international theme.
For the inaugural “4th Friday” in Romney, June 25, the menu will be “Greek Island,” with options ranging from Greek salad to gyro subs to a selection of desserts.
“All items are limited quantities and made from ingredients sourced when possible from local farmers,” Cook said. Each “foodie” menu will be offered to Romney businesses and posted wherever possible.
And as for the open mic?
“We’re asking people to come and share their talents,” Podsiadlo explained, also noting that the open mics would occur from 5 until 7 p.m. in the gazebo on the Taggart lawn. Performers can sign up to perform up to 3 pieces or songs, adding to the festival-like atmosphere of the 4th Friday event.
In addition to a bustling farmers’ market, a creative menu and open mic music, the 4th Fridays will also see extended hours for the Co-op, which will keep its doors open until 7 during the monthly events, 3 additional hours longer than usual.
For more information about the farmers’ markets in Hampshire County, see the “Hampshire County Farmers’ Market Association” Facebook page or contact Candace DeLong at 304-822-5013.
