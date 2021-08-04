July

Arrests made 4

Citations 30

Warnings 1

 

Total calls 174

 

Complaints/Calls

Alarms 2

Animal-related 3

Assault 0

Agency assist 21

Basic service 22

Breaking and entering 2

Child abuse 0

Property destruction 2

Disturbance 10

Domestics 3

Drugs 0

Drunkenness 0

Fight 0

Fire 0

911 redirects 0

Hit and run 1

Juvenile 6

K9 Assist 1

Medical emergency 2

Missing person 1

Vehicle accident 2

Overdose 0

Pursuit 0

Reckless driving 3

Sexual assault 0

Shooting 0

Suicide threat 2

Suspicious activity 13

Theft 3

Threat/harassment 1

Traffic stop 72

Trespassing 0

Unattended death 1

Unresponsive 0

Warrant 0

Well-being check 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.