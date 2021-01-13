Jan. 4: Daniel Paul McGovern, 66, of Capon Bridge was arrested for burglary.
Jan. 5: Wayne Scott Skipper II, 33, of Springfield was arrested for driving revoked-DUI (3rd) offense.
Jan. 7: Michael William Johnson, 32, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant out of Berkeley County for failure to register, provide notice of change, provide false info or refusing to provide info.
Jan. 7: Carl Glenn Wolford, 50, of Romney was arrested on a capias warrant out of Hampshire County for failure to appear for a criminal trial pertaining to charges for domestic battery.
Jan. 4-10
Warrant/process service: 3
