ROMNEY — Plans to repave another half dozen streets in the county seat have been postponed until next summer.
The issue is one of compliance with state financial rules, Mayor Beverly Keadle said.
For several years the town has carried a line of credit with FNB Bank. Romney would borrow enough each July 1 to cover the summer’s paving costs, then repay the loan monthly so it was back off the books by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
But an auditor for the state looked at the scheme this spring and said it violates state law. The town can’t borrow money in that fashion, the state says.
So the paving scheduled for this summer will be put on hold until 2021 as the town sets aside the funds needed.
In March, the Town Council approved $100,000 to pave part of Larson Place not paved last summer, South Marsham Street from Main to Marathon Place, Miller Lane from Whippoorwill Drive past the last house and 3 more streets.
