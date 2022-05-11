Farmer Darren Thorne has handed 8-term Delegate Ruth Rowan her 1st political defeat.
Voters in Hampshire and Morgan counties picked Thorne as the Republican nominee in the newly drawn 89th District, 971 to 927.
The 15 Hampshire County precincts in the district — the northeastern 2/3 of the county including Romney, Augusta and Capon Bridge — went for Thorne 775-758.
The 3 Morgan County precincts on the far west side of that county backed Thorne 196-169.
Since the Democrats didn’t have a candidate, Thorne is all but assured of a seat in the House of Delegates next January.
Results won’t be official until the board of canvass adds in absentee and provisional ballots and certifies all results next Monday.
