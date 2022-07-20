CHARLESTON —West Virginia will hand out summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for children, whether students or not.
The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education, will provide a 1-time summer feeding benefit valued at $391 per child.
It will be deposited onto the child’s WV-PEBT card.
Eligible students are those enrolled during the school year 2021-2022 in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and qualifies for free or reduced-price meals.
Eligible children not yet enrolled in school are those that are under the age of 6 and reside in a household that receives SNAP. Households can expect to receive the 1-time benefit during the month of August. An exact date will be announced later.
West Virginia estimates Summer P-EBT will be issued to approximately 255,000 children, drawing down nearly $100 million in additional federal funding.
