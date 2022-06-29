“Long after we are gone and 100 years from now, the only thing we will have to remember us by, is our monuments,” said president Ed Taylor Jr. of the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization (CHCO).
On Sunday, June 26, the CHCO held a memorial service to honor and pray for American Revolutionary War patriot Daniel McLaughlin and his family at the Lower McLaughlin Cemetery located in Green Spring.
The Lower and Upper McLaughlin Cemeteries, which run along the Potomac River, were adopted by the CHCO in April 1995.
When the organization took over, there was nothing left of the lower cemetery except for a few broken field stones which had been backed over by trucks.
Since 1995, under the direction of William McLaughlin Sr., members have built a metal fence around the cemetery, erected a monument and cleared the area of overgrowth and weeds.
A flag pole was raised, a gift of Woodmen of the World, flying the 13 star Betsy Ross flag at the site.
Buried along with Daniel McLaughlin in the lower cemetery are his parents, wife and descendants.
The CHCO is in their 39th year of preserving American history, restoring and building monuments and praying for and honoring the holy deceased.
Over 800 monuments have been built over the years dedicated to men and women of our nation’s past.
For more information on the McLaughlin Cemetery visit www.chco.info or call 301-722-4624.
