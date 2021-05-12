Farm Credit’s financial performance was $16.9 million above its 2020 budget projection and $3.3 million above 2019’s performance, the company’s annual report discloses.
Farm Credit of the Virginias, the cooperative serving Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland, released its 2020 annual report last week.
Despite the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic presented, the 2020 report highlighted Farm Credit’s strides in carrying out its mission to support agriculture and its rural communities, and remaining focused on helping customer-owners navigate a difficult agricultural and economic environment.
Net income in 2020 was $49.2 million, significantly affected by the special patronage received from the AgFirst Farm Credit Bank, which totaled $16 million in 2020. The Association ended the year with $1.87 billion in loan volume, an increase over 2019.
“Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, our number one priority remains to meet the lending needs of our agricultural constituents and the rural communities we serve, come what may,” CEO Brad Cornelius said.
Farm Credit of the Virginia’s 2020 annual reports were mailed to each stockholders and customer-owners in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.