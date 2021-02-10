A car on its side near the entrance to Wappocomo Station started the chain of events shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.
The 911 call for the wreck said the vehicle was on its side and the driver was walking around. But shortly after 1st responders arrived, the pileup began.
“Due to the icy roadway conditions, vehicles were unable to slow down or control their direction of travel,” Hampshire County Sheriff’s Lt. Jamie Carter said in a press release.
Eight vehicles sustained damage, including a Department of Highways plow/cinder truck, an Ameri-Gas truck and a Romney police cruiser.
Several other vehicles were able to escape the collision, but either became stuck in the deep snow or were unable to move on the icy roadway.
No injuries were reported.
Besides the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, the Romney Fire Company, Romney Rescue Squad, Hampshire County EMS, ALS 101, ALS 102, Romney Police and Department of Highways responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.