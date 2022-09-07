HIGH VIEW — HardyNet has expanded Internet service in High View, setting up a free public access at the Capon Valley View Senior Center.
The service officially launched last Thursday, with a speed of 300 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload. The office at the senior center – located at 6487 Christian Church Road – has an office with 2 computers and a shared printer for public use. Customers can also bring their own laptop to connect to the Internet.
“The free public access was a requirement of the USDA grant that allowed us to work with HardyNet to bring dependable Internet from Capon Springs to Capon Bridge,” explained County Commission President Brian Eglinger. “This was a region in the far southeast corner of the county that had some of the worst Internet, if any, in our county.”
The grant through USDA was a part of the “Rural Utilities Service Community Connect” project, and saw teamwork between HardyNet, the County Commission and the county’s Committee on Aging.
For this project, HardyNet will be building their fiber network along Carpers Pike (W.Va. 259) from the Hardy-Hampshire county line to the High View area, then along Christian Church Road toward Capon Bridge, explained Derek Barr, the assistant general manager of Hardy Telecommunications.
“It is happening step by step,” Eglinger added. “We are doing what was thought to be impossible 5 years ago, and offering dependable, up-to-date, high speed Internet to the county and potential businesses that may want to make their home here.”
Right now, public WiFi access is available 24/7 in the facility’s parking lot, and the office inside will have specified hours to be announced later, Barr said.
There will be a special event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 9 to recognize the installation of the Internet service. The event, held at the Capon Valley View Senior Center, will allow the public to check out the service — HardyNet representatives will be there to answer questions and show the room to any interested folks.
