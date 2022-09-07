Hardynet

The office at the High View senior center has 2 computers and a printer for shared use.

HIGH VIEW — HardyNet has expanded Internet service in High View, setting up a free public access at the Capon Valley View Senior Center.

The service officially launched last Thursday, with a speed of 300 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload. The office at the senior center – located at 6487 Christian Church Road – has an office with 2 computers and a shared printer for public use. Customers can also bring their own laptop to connect to the Internet.

