Couple celebrates 75 years together
And now, after children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Orval and Juanita Riggleman of Slanesville are celebrating 75 years of marriage.
Orval is a World War II veteran, who was wounded 3 times and received the Purple Heart.
“We knew each other in high school, and when he went into the service, we were pen pals,” Juanita explained about her 75-year relationship. “When he came home, we started to date.”
Orval and Juanita were both born and raised in Moorefield, and they lived there in the same house for 57 years after their marriage. They moved to Hampshire County in 2003, and they’ve been here ever since.
The couple are laden with history: Juanita used to open their old house in Hardy County for tours with their antique collection, and Orval is chock full of tales from the war.
From under the end table in his living room, Orval pulled an old book with yellowing pages, and with practiced, aged fingers, he flipped to a page marked with blue pen.
It’s a black-and-white photo of American troops in Germany, in a town not too far from Berlin, and scrawled above the photo is “Orval,” with an arrow pointing to a tall man on the left side of the faded picture.
“See? That’s me there,” he said.
When Orval came back from his time in the service, he and Juanita began their relationship after communicating during his time away.
“He’s spoiled me over the years,” Juanita said. “Usually, he lets me get what I want.”
After a notice about their upcoming anniversary in the Moorefield Examiner, the couple has begun to receive cards congratulating them on their impressive milestone.
In fact, they’ve already received around 30 cards or so, with more likely on the way.
It seems like folks are eager to voice their congratulations to the couple, and some might even be a little curious about Orval and Juanita’s secret to a long-lasting marriage.
Their secret?
There isn’t one.
“Everybody always asks us that,” Juanita said. “There’s no secret. Each couple has to deal with things their own way.”
And so that’s what the Moorefield-native couple has done: dealt with things in their own way, and after doing it for as long as they have, they’ve had a lot of practice.
“It’s been a good 75 years,” Juanita added. “I was lucky I picked a good one.”
