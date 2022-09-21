Bus pass

A white Toyota sedan passed a Hardy County school bus illegally last week on Route 220.

JUNCTION — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has identified and located the vehicle in question after a frustrated Facebook post last week snowballed into a full-blown investigation, reopening a countywide conversation about driving safety and bus etiquette.

Romney’s Sharice Mays just happened to be in the right place at the right time to snap a photo of a white Toyota 4-door sedan that sped past her over a double yellow line heading north on Route 220 last Monday – moments before the driver also passed a Hardy County school bus full of middle school volleyball players on a blind curve.

