JUNCTION — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has identified and located the vehicle in question after a frustrated Facebook post last week snowballed into a full-blown investigation, reopening a countywide conversation about driving safety and bus etiquette.
Romney’s Sharice Mays just happened to be in the right place at the right time to snap a photo of a white Toyota 4-door sedan that sped past her over a double yellow line heading north on Route 220 last Monday – moments before the driver also passed a Hardy County school bus full of middle school volleyball players on a blind curve.
The incident occurred in the late afternoon last Monday, and Mays took to an online medium to share her outrage.
“I thought (there was) no way (they) will pass this Hardy County bus with a sports team, loaded with kids, on a double yellow,” Mays posted on Facebook along with a handful of photos.
She added on Monday, “That stretch of road is deadly on a normal day, and someone acting in this level of reckless disregard of other human lives only potentially adds to the death toll every time he drives a vehicle.”
There was no accident and no one hurt during the incident. The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office took some of Mays’ photos, along with photos and footage from the bus camera and shared a post on their page, asking for the community’s help identifying the operator of the vehicle, since the license plate was illegible in the photos.
“As you can see, the operator clearly has no regard for their own safety, or the safety of others, including the school bus full of children,” the post read.
The Sheriff’s Office revealed this weekend that the suspect vehicle was identified and located, and the investigation is continuing. A citizen of Grant County saw the post online, said Sheriff Nathan Sions, and he recognized the car and pulled a license plate number off his trail cam.
“We just want to express our appreciation for people who provided useful information,” Sions said.
Moorefield Middle School social studies teacher and volleyball coach Chessie Vetter commented on Mays’ original post, saying that she was one of the people on the bus as the driver passed illegally around a blind curve.
“It was definitely scary,” she said.
Following the incident, Hampshire County Transportation Supervisor J.W. See took an opportunity to remind folks to use extra caution when sharing the road with those yellow buses.
“I mean, you know what’s on it,” he said. “There’s precious cargo on board.”
He added that it seems these days that many folks have a more urgent concern when they see a school bus: get past it.
“I fear that when people see a yellow bus now that their 1st thought is ‘I gotta get in front of it,’” See said, also reminding folks that Hampshire County’s buses all have a dash cam and 2 side-mounted cameras on each vehicle.
