I would like to ask your readers if they have ever felt confused and overwhelmed at their child’s IEP meetings? If so, they are not alone. I would like to share with you an inspiring story about a parent’s journey as she went from being the victim to a mighty force. Please read this inspiring story – https://www.wrightslaw.com/info/advo.susan.success.htm. After my wife read this story, she remembered how our special education advocate from many years ago, inspired her to become a special education advocate for our child. Today, we both have a tremendous amount of knowledge; therefore, we no longer feel confused and overwhelmed at our child’s IEP meetings.
If you would like to become a advocate for your child, but might not know how to get started, I would encourage you to read this article titled, “Advocating for Your Child – Getting Started by Pamela Wright, MA, MSW” -https://www.wrightslaw.com/info/advo.index.htm. This website also offers a free weekly newsletter on various special education topics. However, in order to receive the newsletter, you will need to subscribe at https://www.wrightslaw.com/subscribe.htm.
Charles Sine, Capon Bridge
