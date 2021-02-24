MOOREFIELD — For the 2nd time in a year, Eastern has lined up 3 finalists to be its next president.
Last February, 3 finalists were named to succeed Chuck Terrell, who planned to retire on June 30. But the Covid-19 pandemic sat in, delaying interviews, and reducing the field of finalists to 2, both of whom the Board of Governors passed on.
Now Board Chair Greg Greenwalt has 3 new names that will be on campus the week of March 8 to meet with staff, students and community members.
• James Tyler Hart is chief administrative officer for Richard Bland College of William & Mary in Petersburg, Va., where he previously served as chief development officer and dean of enrollment. He earned a Ph.D. from Old Dominion University and an MBA Averett University.
• Richard Sax is provost and vice president of academic affairs for the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande (Ohio) Community College. He served as dean of instruction and chief academic officer for the University of New Mexico-Valencia. Sax has a Ph.D. and Literature and a Master of Arts from the University of Michigan.
• Thomas Striplin is dean of arts and science for Allegany College of Maryland in Cumberland, where he previously served as director of clinical education and a professor for the respiratory care program. Striplin earned an Ed.D. from Frostburg State.
Sax will be on campus March 8, Hart on March 9 and Striplin on March 10. Each man will be in public forums at 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The in-person sessions can only accommodate 12 people due to social distancing. Anyone can sign up to attend a session virtually by emailing michael.o_leary@easternwv.edu.
Participants will be asked to complete online surveys on each candidate.
