Three of the big issues our region faces – improving broadband access, education and fighting the opioid crisis – are on the forefront of the minds of the 4 candidates in the 88th District delegate race.
The race sees a young up-and-comer from Mount Storm, Austin Iman, as well as Romney’s Rick Hillenbrand, Stephen Smoot from Purgitsville and New Creek’s Keith Funkhouser.
Iman was unavailable for comment, but his Facebook page highlights one of his top priorities: the hardworking folks of the region.
“We want to make a change for the working folks and the folks that live here, and do what’s right,” he posted in March.
Hillenbrand emphasized the need for more veterans like him in office, saying that they have a “unique experience” to apply to the job. He’s been a lifelong volunteer, he said, and currently he’s involved (“overinvolved,” he said with a chuckle) with Scouting here in Hampshire County.
Smoot’s background includes working with Congressman Alex Mooney, which he said gave him lots of connections in this area. He has water projects and other infrastructure developments under his belt, and is passionate about addressing the opioid crisis here.
A retired vice-president and general manager of Northrop Grumman, Funkhouser said he aims to bring “business principles to the legislative process” if elected. He also has a political background, having been on the school board in the late 90s.
When it comes to big-ticket issues like education, Hillenbrand and Smoot are passionate about expanding trades education and CTE programs like the ones at Hampshire High School. Hillenbrand said he’s focused on developing these programs and turning them into viable career paths for young people here, especially through apprenticeships in the area.
Smoot’s views are similar, though his goal is to expand the programs to reach down into the elementary school level, which could address 2 problems. First, getting students passionate at a more hands-on age about trades education could solidify that passion into a career path as they get older. The 2nd issue it addresses, Smoot said, is the opioid crisis.
“Our prevention needs to start early,” he said. “If you give (kids) a good vision of what their life can be like if they stay off drugs, hopefully it can be strong enough to keep them off drugs.”
Funkhouser and Hillenbrand’s views aligned when it comes to tackling the drug issues in the region: education about different medicines is key.
“We need to make sure our medical community educates the population with what is causing the opioid crisis,” Funkhouser commented.
Hillenbrand added, “We need to focus on not just illegal drugs, but also the misuse of legal drugs…and educate the medical community as well.”
With all of the candidates, the issues of improved infrastructure and the creation of jobs are tied together. Funkhouser’s goal to approach both the improvement of broadband access and manufacturing job growth is to address it at a regional level.
“Sometimes, I don’t think that we as leaders in this region think ‘regionally,’” he said. “It’s going to take local leaders working across county lines.”
Smoot’s take is a little more industry-specific: he wants to promote the agriculture and tourism sectors, and he believes Route 50 could be an agritourism byway.
“There are so many spots where foodie tourists would love to stop and spend their money,” he observed. “Those (sectors) are going to be 2 strong economic developments.”
Improving broadband access is crucial, not just for folks who work, but for students and families as well, Hillenbrand said, citing the remote learning during Covid as a catalyst for region leaders to move efficiently toward faster Internet for District 88.
“We are creating a new class system in the United States,” he warned. “Those who have true high-speed internet, and those who don’t.”
