Libraries, online forums a good start for preservation, but not nearly enough
Hampshire County isn’t rolling in tourism dollars.
There isn’t an all-encompassing, thriving historical society.
There are scattered folks with focused passions, sure, but is that enough to harness history here and capitalize on it for the future?
Hampshire County has 2 libraries, several small museums and a handful of individuals who are committed to preserving and archiving history. It's a start, but isn’t greasing the wheels of a countywide historical-preservation push.
“We don’t have the resources,” said North River Mills’ Charles Hall stoutly. Hall runs the HistoricHampshire.org website, which aims to archive information and photos of important sites and events that have shaped the county’s past. “We have a few people, doing a few things.”
The Hampshire County Public Library in Romney is a hub for genealogy, and its online presence boasts numerous links for the history buffs here who are interested in knowing more about the county’s past: the “who,” as well as the “what.”
The Capon Bridge Library sits side-by-side with its museum, which proudly showcases Capon Bridge’s history.
These days, in 2022, libraries are more than simply places to check out a book, and especially here, they provide a sturdy foundation for those fascinated by history.
“I find that history has never been so accessible as it is today,” remarked Romney’s Stephen Davis.
Libraries offer genealogy services and links free of charge.
Potomac State College has searchable issues of the Hampshire Review online dating all the way back to 1884.
Dale Brady has begun putting together a free “walking tour” of the significant sites in Romney, which can be found on theClio.com.
Sites like Hall’s HistoricHampshire.org are organized and extremely in depth, for folks who are looking for specific information about specific places or events.
Facebook creates a space for folks to have a dialogue about their memories, as well as share photos and snippets of information.
There are accessible, affordable resources here for those who are passionate about the past, but what about looking ahead? How can Hampshire County create a sustainable pattern of historical preservation without an official historical society? How can there be historical discussions going hand-in-hand with the development and demolition of historically significant sites? What can be done?
A simplified answer?
Tourism, Hall remarked.
“This kind of tourism, nature and heritage tourism, is the most lucrative form there is,” he said, pointing out that this type of tourism generally draws an older, more well-established audience, which in turn brings more money into the county.
“A county doesn’t get rich by passing money around itself,” Hall added, calling the tourism industry “the least intrusive, least resource-demanding industry you can get.”
But it can’t stop there, he warned.
Once heritage tourism draws folks in, the community has to get them to stay. Lodging, restaurants, local businesses all play a part in the historical discussion, if there’s any shot of marketing the history that Hampshire Countians are so passionate about.
“The plan for Hampshire County needs to include more than just people interested in history, but tourism and infrastructure, too,” Hall said.
The advancement and marketing side of historical preservation here can’t be solely the responsibility of a handful of aging historians. If Hampshire County is serious about preserving, passing on and showcasing its rich past, it needs to be open to bringing in new people, fresh ideas and a business mindset.
Knowing and loving the history is a start, but it’s clear that preservation and tourism are the natural next steps, if Hampshire County is willing to take them.
