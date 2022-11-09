CAPON BRIDGE — Route 50 traffic will shortly be diverted onto a temporary bridge across the Cacapon River in Capon Bridge. The temporary bridge will remain in use for the next 2 years, while repairs are made to the town’s deteriorating green bridge.
Built in 1933 to carry Route 50 across the Cacapon, the bridge was renamed the Cpl. Rex Sherman Bridge in 2015, in honor of a Romney native and recent HHS graduate who died a hero in Vietnam and was awarded the Silver Star.
Now almost 90 years old, the bridge is showing its age. Signs warn trucks and buses to cross one at a time, and in 2017, the DOH announced it was in such poor condition it would be closed in 20 years if nothing were done.
Part of the 240-foot temporary bridge is being rented from the Acrow Bridge Corporation of America, with the remainder of the bridge already owned by bridge contractor Triton Construction. A crew from Acrow was in town to set the bridge up last week, working alongside Triton employees.
By week’s end, a skeletal bridge structure had been extended across the river but not yet lowered into place. Work on the bridge continues this week, including the addition of deck plates to carry traffic.
Acrow’s field service representative David Rojas says once the temporary bridge is ready, it should take another 10 days to prepare the bypass for traffic. He warned that the temporary bridge is designed to be flexible, and drivers should expect some movement as vehicles cross it.
Rojas is a 20-year veteran of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers who learned bridge construction on the job, building bridges in Iraq. The Capon Bridge project is his 2nd in West Virginia, where he reported finding both local contractors and the state easy to work with.
The bridge’s 262,000-pound skeletal structure was assembled on the west bank of the Cacapon. Last Tuesday morning the crew began carefully extending it out over the river.
As the bridge inched forward, Rojas pointed out the rollers installed on the top of the pilings built to support it. The rollers allow the bridge to deviate no more than half an inch on each side from its planned path across the river.
By the end of the week, the temporary bridge reached clear across the river, the rollers had been removed and the crew was ready to lower it into place early this week.
Once in place, deck plates will be added, more than doubling the weight of the bridge. Once the work on the bridge is finished, it will take about 10 days to prepare the bypass for traffic.
As soon as the bypass is open and traffic no longer passes over the old bridge, Triton will raise the green bridge’s superstructure on rollers and slide it east onto the portion of Route 50 left free of traffic.
The green bridge will sit on Route 50 in front of the River House while a new deck is constructed for it. The only access to the River House will be down Rickie Davy Lane from the east, turning off Route 50 in front of the library.
Triton Construction negotiated a 2-year rental agreement on the part of the temporary bridge it does not already own, to give time to build the new deck for Capon Bridge’s green bridge and put the superstructure back in place.
This was not the original plan.
Back in 2017 when the DOH decided something had to be done about the deteriorating green bridge, they envisioned replacing it with a simple concrete span like the Route 50 bridge across the South Branch west of Romney.
Replacement would cost more than renovation, but the DOH favored it because a new concrete bridge would last an estimated 75 years, as compared to 40 years for renovations to the old bridge.
Public hearings were required, and the strength of the town’s reaction surprised the DOH. Of a total of 90 comments received, only 2 favored replacing the bridge.
Given the importance of the bridge to the town, the DOH eventually agreed to have the bridge repaired rather than replacing it.
Efforts are now under way to have the bridge added to the National Register of Historic Places, to keep it from being threatened again. Historic landmarks consultant Mike Gioulis promised last week to have the application ready for review by Dec. 15.
The Historic Bridge Foundation issued a “Focus Bridge” article in February 2018 on the historic significance of the bridge – an article still available in the archives on the historicbridgefoundation.com web site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.