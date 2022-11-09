1109 CB temporary bridge 2.JPG

The temporary bridge will span the Cacapon just north of Capon Bridge’s green bridge. By the end of last week, it was ready to be lowered into place.

CAPON BRIDGE — Route 50 traffic will shortly be diverted onto a temporary bridge across the Cacapon River in Capon Bridge. The temporary bridge will remain in use for the next 2 years, while repairs are made to the town’s deteriorating green bridge.

Built in 1933 to carry Route 50 across the Cacapon, the bridge was renamed the Cpl. Rex Sherman Bridge in 2015, in honor of a Romney native and recent HHS graduate who died a hero in Vietnam and was awarded the Silver Star.

1109 CB temporary bridge 1.JPG

A welder works on the pilings that will support the bridge.

