Canopy clearing

A DOH worker uses a chainsaw to trim branches along a state roadway.

The West Virginia Department of Highways’ maintenance crews have cleared over 430 miles of trees and braches away from state roads between November 2022 and the end of March, the agency reported on Monday.

That’s enough to stretch from Charleston to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

