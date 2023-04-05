The West Virginia Department of Highways’ maintenance crews have cleared over 430 miles of trees and braches away from state roads between November 2022 and the end of March, the agency reported on Monday.
That’s enough to stretch from Charleston to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the crews,” said transportation secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “I gave them a challenge. They believed they could do it. I believed they could do it. They did it.”
Wriston set a goal for the state’s 10 highway districts to clear at least 400 miles of trees and branches along the roadways – by law, the maintenance crews are only allowed to clear canopy between Nov. 15 and March 31. That restriction is in place to protect endangered bat populations, which don’t use the trees during that period.
Wriston added that the 430 miles is a record, beating the previous record – 170 linear miles – into the dust.
Canopy clearing can be crucial when it comes to protecting the pavement on West Virginia’s “Country Roads.” In the Mountain State, there are 36,000 miles of roadway, and clearing overhanging canopies – along with keeping ditches cleared and proper drainage – is vital to their preservation. The tidying up of these roadways is important in maintaining uncluttered sight lines for drivers and eliminating hazards from falling trees and branches.
Keeping the roads dry is probably the biggest goal in canopy clearing.
“Water is a highway’s worst enemy,” said Joe Pack, P.E., DOH chief engineer of district operations. “Anything we can do to keep water off our roadways and to help dry up that water will prolong the life of that road.”
Wetness on the asphalt can degrade it quickly, so cutting away limbs and branches aids in getting sunlight to the pavement to help dry it out.
Maintenance crews use bucket trucks, chainsaws, pole saws and chippers to clear away branches and limbs and grind them up. Bucket trucks generally reach about 40 feet, but pole saws reach up to 175 feet for the higher canopies.
Canopy clearing, along with grass cutting, milling and filling potholes is a part of the DOH “core maintenance” program, which aims to keep roads safe and prolong the life of the pavement.
