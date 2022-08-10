The Hampshire Review has been named West Virginia’s best big weekly newspaper for the 5th year in a row — with its best results ever in the state’s annual newspaper contest.
In categories from coverage of breaking news to sports special sections, the Review piled up as many points in the scoring as all the other papers in the class combined.
Factor in the Review’s 2nd-place finish in the advertising contest and this was a banner year for West Virginia’s oldest newspaper.
“I am so proud of our effort,” Review Editor Sallie See said. “What we did was unprecedented.”
Across 32 categories of judging, the Review won half of them, took 2nd in 19 and 3rd in 10.
The paper swept the awards for lifestyle columnists and videos and took 2 of 3 spots in 10 other categories.
“As impressive as my colleagues Nick (Carroll) and Emma June (Grosskopf) were, the judges recognized the vital role community members play in our coverage,” Senior Editor Jim King said.
Five Hampshire County residents were honored for the columns they write for the Review. Tom Lewis’s “The Big Picture” took 2nd in news column and Josh Crawford’s “Word from the Woods” took 2nd in sports.
Then, Review contributors swept the lifestyle columnist category: working mom Kitty Savage’s “A Savage Life” in 1st, retired pastor the Rev. Roy Knight’s “Markings” in 2nd and Paw Paw resident Henry Ireys’ “Letters to …” in 3rd.
Judson Eversole contributed a middle-school football video that won 1st place and Ron Odom’s picture of a cicada emerging from its shell took 2nd in feature photography.
The editorial staff shone.
Carroll, the sports editor, won 10 awards, including 3 1sts — for his column “Carroll’s Corner,” the video he did with Eversole and his info-graphic Trojan Countdown.
Grosskopf, the managing editor, won 7 awards, including 3 1sts for her feature photo of girls dancing in the twilight at the county fair, reporting from public notice and her lifestyle feature Brewing up Hope.
King, the senior editor, also won 7 awards, including 3 1sts for his headline writing, coverage of Covid-19 and his in-depth report on the special circumstance review at WVSDB.
See, the editor, won the service-to-community category for her efforts organizing Christmas in Romney. Another See family priority, Warm the Children, was 2nd.
Editors in Texas judged this year’s West Virginia Press Association contest.
“We try hard to do our best on every page in every issue,” Grosskopf said. King noted that the paper’s entries included something from all 52 issues.
The staff as a whole was honored in areas from special sections, sports pages, lifestyle pages and service to the community.
The Review’s advertising staff took all 3 spots – 1st, 2nd and 3rd – for best classified ad section.
The team of Lana Bean, Danette High and Stacey Duncan also took 1st in the categories of special section for Getaway, newspaper promotion, small ad campaign, Covid-related ad, single classified ad and large black-and-white ad.
The Review’s editorial team won 1st in the large weeklies category, which includes 20 papers around the state. The Times Record of Spencer finished 2nd and the Morgan Messenger finished 3rd.
It was the 13th time in 14 years and the 14th time in 16 that the Review was on top.
Advertising was 2nd behind the Times-Record and ahead of the Spirit of Jefferson.
Other editorial general excellence winners were the Register-Herald of Beckley in the large dailies category, The Bluefield Daily Telegraph among small dailies and the Logan Banner among small weeklies.
In advertising, the 4 class winners were the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Bluefield, the Times-Record of Spencer and the Tyler Star News.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was named West Virginia’s newspaper of the year for the 3rd year in a row. The title is awarded to the daily or weekly that has the highest combined score in the WVPA’s editorial and advertising contests.
Publisher Jim Spanner of the Parkersburg News and Sentinel won the Press Association’s highest individual honor, the Adam R. Kelly Award.
The results of the annual competition, which honors excellence in newspaper journalism, were announced Saturday as the WVPA gathered for an in-person convention for the 1st time since 2019.
Advertising awards
Classified section — 1, Staff, Feb. 10 issue. 2, Staff, March 24 issue. 3, Staff, Oct. 6 issue.
Special section — 1, Staff, Getaway. 3, Staff, 64th annual Hampshire County Fair.
Sports special section — 2, Staff, Autumn Glory.
Theme page — 3, Staff, Pastor Appreciation Month.
Newspaper promotional campaign — 1, Staff, Hampshire Review app.
Small ad campaign — 1, Staff, Backpack program.
Promotion of public notice — 2, Staff, Oct. 20 issue.
Covid-19-related ad — 1, Staff, Valley Health.
Classified Ad — 1, Staff, Potomac Center help wanted.
Large black-and-white ad — 1, Staff, Romney Loyal Order of Moose.
Editorial awards
Service to the community — 1, Sallie See, Christmas in Romney. 2, Staff, Warm the Children.
Single issue — 1, Staff, Dec. 22 issue.
Special section — 1, Staff, Hometown Heroes. 2, Staff, Spring Farming Today.
Headline writing — 1, Jim King. 2, Emma June Grosskopf.
Photographer or videographer — 3, Emma June Grosskopf.
Front page — 1, Staff, May 5 issue. 3, Staff, July 21 issue.
Breaking news coverage — 3, Jim King, Barn fire kills sows, litters.
In-depth or investigative reporting — 1, Jim King, WVSDB bombshell. 2, Emma June Grosskopf, Love Shack rescue.
Legal affairs reporting — 3, Jim King, Foreclosure costs bank $2.2 million.
Reporting generated from public notice — 1, Emma June Grosskopf, school property auction.
Covid-19 coverage — 1, Jim King, Covid milestones.
Editorial page — 1, Staff, Jan. 13-20-27 issues.
Editorial — 3, Jim King, Covid-19 doesn’t have to ruin graduation.
News columnist — 2, Tom Lewis, The Big Picture.
Lifestyle pages — 1, Staff, Nov. 10 issue. 2, Staff, Sept. 8 issue.
Lifestyle feature — 1, Emma June Grosskopf, Brewing up Hope.
Lifestyle columnist — 1, Kitty Savage, A Savage Life. 2, Rev. Roy Knight, Markings. 3, Henry Ireys, Letters to …
Sports pages — 2, Staff, April 28 issue.
Sports special section — 2, Staff, Hunting and Hampshire County. 3, Staff, Autumn Glory.
Sports event coverage — 2, Nick Carroll, Fresh win.
Sports news and feature reporting — 2, Nick Carroll, Arrgh! Pirates basketball walks the plank.
Sports columnist — 1, Nick Carroll, Carroll’s Corner. 2, Josh Crawford, Word from the Woods.
Feature photo — 1, Emma June Grosskopf, Fair Days 2022. 2, Ron Odom, Brood X emerging.
News photo — 2, Nick Carroll, Blue wash.
Sports photo — 2, Nick Carroll, Wildcats claw past Bobcats 14-12. 3, Nick Carroll, Dunktastic.
Photo essay — 2, Emma June Grosskopf, Sap on tap.
Video — 1, Nick Carroll and Judson Eversole, CBMS Eversole to Loy. 2, Nick Carroll, Bye bye Blue. 3, Nick Carroll, Trojan cheer.
Illustration, graphic or drawing — 1, Nick Carroll, Trojan Countdown. 2, Jim King, Fireman’s Carry. 3, Emma June Grosskopf, Fresh from the Garden.
