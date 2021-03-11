Hampshire County has lost its 29th resident to Covid-19.
The Hampshire County Health Department said late last night that a 79-year-old man from Lehew, in the southeastern corner of the county, succumbed to complications from the deadly virus in January. He was identified through "case follow-up procedures," the department said.
Hampshire suffered its 1st Covid-related death last April, but didn't record the 2nd until early December.
