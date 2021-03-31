The $12.1 million project is replacing the existing 420-foot, 3-span truss bridge with a new structure 478 feet in length. The bridge carries Route 28 across the South Branch between Springfield and Romney.
Work on the project began last April with a completion date of Oct. 15 that is still expected to be met. Contractors are building the superstructure for the new bridge right next to – and under – the existing structure.
DOH District 5 Bridge Engineer Paul Steedman said the bridge will be finished a half at a time.
“That’s called phased construction,” Steedman said. "Contractors will finish the new section of bridge 1st and open it for traffic. Then they’re going to knock down the old structure and build the other half of it.”
The existing bridge was built in 1936 by the Fort Pitt Bridge Works, of Pittsburgh. Originally known as the Grace Bridge, it was renamed the John Blue Bridge in honor of John Blue, an early settler who came to Hampshire County in 1725 and whose family figures prominently in Hampshire County history.
In October 1861, Union and Confederate troops fought a skirmish in the area on a bridge that crossed the South Branch at almost the same spot as the John Blue Bridge.
Brayman Construction out of Saxonburg, Pa., about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, is building the bridge.
The project, first announced in 2015, was delayed early on, when the initial environmental impact study unearthed significant historical artifacts. DOH altered the route of the new bridge to avoid the archeological site.
The current John Blue Bridge rated poor — 4 on a scale of 0 to 9 — in a 2013 evaluation of all West Virginia bridges.
It requires painting and more maintenance than modern bridges, District 5 Engineer Lee Thorne said. A weight limit is imposed because of its age and condition.
The new bridge will look a lot like the span built across the South Branch on U.S. 50 west of Romney in 2010.
