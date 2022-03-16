CHARLESTON — The newly approved state budget includes a down payment on the ongoing renovation of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind campus.
Provided Gov. Jim Justice signs the $4.635 billion budget that cleared the House of Delegates on the last day of the session Saturday, WVSDB will see its budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 increase from $14.67 million to $15.02 million.
But the line item listed as capital outlay and maintenance will rise from $520,000 this year to $1.67 million next, an increase of $1.15 million.
The new budget shows an $806,000 decrease in personnel expenses, from $11.38 million this year to $10.57 million next.
The school announced last March that it would cut staff by 20% in the coming year and laid out a $13.8 million facilities overhaul.
But after the Department of Education conducted a special circumstance in April and took direct control of the school in June, that facilities plan ballooned to $30 million, focusing on a few buildings while making plans to shed the Brannon Building, which had housed the school for the blind; the sprawling Elementary Deaf Building; and the Administration Building, which burned to the ground Feb. 26.
Only $3.5 million of the $30 million was identified as coming from an outside source. The state said it would use federal Covid-relief funds to replace the heating and air system at Seaton Hall.
