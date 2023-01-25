Paw Paw sewer fund request approved
The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, at their Jan. 11 meeting, approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for 12 sewer and water projects – including improvements at the Town of Paw Paw Treatment Plant, estimated to cost $3.7 million.
The WVIJDC was created by the state legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state,
Gov. Jim Justice is the council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling as his designee.
The council will meet again on Feb. 1.
* * *
The Capon Bridge Public Library announced last week that beginning Feb. 3, they will have new hours. The hours are as follows:
Monday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday – Closed.
* * *
The Review is now publishing school board minutes on our website.
Visit hampshirereview.com/school/, or go to our homepage, find the “School” tab at the top of the screen, and it will direct you to the most recent minutes in PDF format.
* * *
There’s still time to vote for a historic location that will be featured on the limited edition Holidays in Hampshire ornament in 2023.
The poll can be found on the Come to Hampshire (Hampshire County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau) website, cometohampshire.com – located all the way at the bottom of the home screen.
Your choices are the Pin Oak Fountain, North River Mills, the WVSDB Dairy Barn in Romney, Capon Springs Resort or the Old Pine Church in Purgitsville.
* * *
The Hampshire County Co-op in Romney and The River House in Capon Bridge both closed for their winter break, but both have now reopened.
The River House reopened on Jan. 11, and the Co-op opened their doors back up to the public last Thursday.
* * *
Average gas prices in West Virginia have risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey.
Prices in West Virginia are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to price reports, the cheapest station in the state was priced at $2.89 last Thursday, while the highest was $3.59.
