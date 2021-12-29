Once upon a time I worked for a newspaper that was going from an old press that could only print a single color of ink — which, by default, was black — to a new state-of-the-art press that had the capability of printing full color on every page.
Not to bore you with details, but this occurs by using 4 inks — black, yellow, cyan (bright blue) and magenta (a pinkish-red) — in combinations that make virtually every color possible.
More to the point, the company brought in a newspaper designer of some repute to work with us in making the paper look the best possible with our new capabilities.
His advice on using color was, essentially, don’t.
“Just because you can splash color all over a page doesn’t mean you ought to,” he told us.
Then he showed us examples of papers that didn’t follow that advice, and there were plenty. They wanted to throw tinted screens behind body type in ways that just became comic book-ish.
The pages were loud and garish and screamed “look at this color in front of you” instead of using color subtly and in ways that highlighted the content — the words and pictures — and not the colors themselves.
I’m taking you way further into the innards of newspaper building than you ever knew you needed to go to set up a point about life around us today.
Thanks to Facebook and Twitter and Snapchat and Instagram and Tik Tok and Parler and whatever Donald Trump is cooking up if it actually becomes a real thing, it’s easy for everybody to say to the whole world everything that’s on their minds.
But why would you want to?
Sure, saying what you think at the moment is liberating and even empowering. It’s making the world acknowledge that your opinion counts as much as the next person’s.
And yes, I realize you might think there’s a bit of hypocrisy on my part pontificating about people sharing their opinions when I write 600 words every week expressing mine, like now.
But my “On the Loose” column starts with the premise that I’m going to choose my words carefully and parse my thoughts with equal care before they ever get written.
The column gets written and usually rewritten, edited by 1 or 2 other people on staff and sits on a hard drive for anywhere from a couple of hours to a couple of days before it’s inflicted on an unsuspecting public.
I’ll venture to guess that somewhere north of 99% of all social media posts don’t get a waiting period or a rewrite or input from someone else.
Mostly it’s shoot from the lip, right into the metaverse — and the ability to block or delete comments to the contrary, or to “unfriend” someone who really ticks you off.
I write a column because it’s part of my job, to give people something to think about in ways they haven’t before.
I take a fairly restrained approach to Facebook, posting this year on St. Patrick’s Day (a joke about my dog) and in May when our elusive black iris bloomed.
That’s it.
It doesn’t mean I don’t scroll through Facebook several times a day, or give likes or comments on other people’s posts.
But I like to take some advice that dates back to Biblical times. Proverbs 17:28 says “Even a fool is thought wise if he keeps silent, and discerning if he holds his tongue.”
For most of the last century, we’ve said it this way in America: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.”
Coincidentally, that quote is often attributed to Abraham Lincoln, but it’s probably not his. Scholars at Yale did some digging and didn’t find anything from Lincoln’s time indicating he said it, but a magazine in 1931 — more than 65 years after his death — use the quote with his name attached.
Let’s call that connection dubious at best.
The point is: just because you can say it doesn’t mean you ought to. That begins with Donald Trump urging supporters last Jan. 6 to walk on down to the Capitol and runs right through Build Back Better supporters saying hey, let’s bully Joe Manchin; that’ll make him change his mind.
And it includes this incident — spoken out loud, not plastered onto someone’s Facebook page — from last week.
A woman, first name of Patricia, is flying from Tampa to Atlanta when she goes to the bathroom on the plane. On the way back to her seat, she’s blocked by the beverage cart.
When she asks the flight attendant to help her get to her seat, the attendant tells her to just grab a vacant seat until the beverage service is over.
And the woman is reported to have said, “What am I, Rosa Parks?”
Oh, if she had only kept her mouth shut and sat down.
Her comment led a guy sitting near her to tell her that she isn’t black, “this isn’t Alabama and this isn’t a bus.”
And then he reportedly added this: “Sit down, Karen.”
In case you’ve had your head in the sand for a year or 2, a Karen is the term for a pushy, entitled white woman, although usually a bit younger than this one.
Well, her would-be martyrdom and his unsolicited opinion resulted in an escalating exchange — although I find it difficult to imagine how much worse it can get than that start — and her eventually clocking the guy in the head and spitting on him.
Which led to her arrest and charges that could land her in prison for a year and paying a hefty fine.
She’s also banned from flying Delta for the rest of her life.
The First Amendment says we have freedom of speech. What most people forget is it doesn’t guarantee freedom from repercussions to your protected speech.
Bosses can fire you. Landlords can evict you. Clubs can revoke your membership. Businesses can refuse you service.
Yes, you can say or post what you want, but then be prepared to live with the consequences.
Or you can take advice from the ages and keep your yap shut a lot more often than you open it. You can speak when it benefits and not just because a thought passes through your head.
After all, they say, discretion is the better part of valor. o
