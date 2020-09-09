Aug. 31: Andrew Ross Hose, 34, of Augusta was arrested for a Probation/Home Incarceration violation.
Aug. 31: Arminthia Dawn Straw, 53, of Augusta was arrested for Driving Revoked DUI, Assault and Battery Charges.
Aug. 31: Chanel Marie Harper, 35, of Augusta was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault.
Sept. 1: Chanel Marie Harper, 35, of Augusta was arrested for a bond violation for a Domestic Assault and Battery Charge.
Aug. 1-Sept. 6
