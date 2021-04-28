The Hampshire Emergency Medical Services Association, which represents the county’s volunteer rescue squads, will schedule a meeting to go over issues troubling rescue squad members with the county’s newest commissioner, David Cannon, who took office in January.
One of these issues will be exempting rescue squad volunteers from paying the ambulance fee, which Cannon has since publicly indicated that he favors in a posting on Facebook.
Hampshire County’s volunteer rescue squads, which are required to meet the same standards and have the same training as the paid county staff, still handle a substantial number of the calls for ambulances received by the 911 Center, and the chief complaint of the volunteers is that they have not been exempted from paying the $100 ambulance fee despite the hours of service they contribute to county ambulance services by making volunteer-staffed ambulance runs — “busting our butts to get out on calls,” to quote one volunteer.
Along with the need to schedule a meeting with Cannon, attendees discussed recruitment problems at a meeting held at the Springfield Rescue Squad building Thursday afternoon.
Those present at the sparsely attended meeting noted that local rescue squads are struggling due to a lack of volunteers. Two rescue squads (Capon Bridge and Slanesville) were forced to suspend services last year.
The county’s 4 remaining rescue squads (Augusta, Capon Springs, Romney and Springfield) still handle a substantial number of the calls made to the 911 Center, and all 4 squads are badly in need of volunteers — drivers as well as EMTs, both of which are necessary on an ambulance run.
Driving requires less training time and is open to anyone who is at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license. All the squads need drivers, and will pay for the training needed to volunteer.
The Emergency Vehicle Operations (EVOC) course required to drive an ambulance is being offered in Moorefield in 2 all-day (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) sessions on the weekend of May 22-23.
Pre-registration is to be done online, at www.wvpst.org. Hampshire County volunteers should click on EMS classes, and then click on the May 22-23 class to register to take the class in Moorefield.
Classes needed for service as an EMT can be found on the same site, and local rescue squads are always happy to answer questions from anyone interested in volunteering.
Thursday’s meeting also gave Springfield Rescue Squad head Donna Steward, who serves on the state Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council, to update other volunteers on developments at the state level, including bills pending before the legislature, changes in recommended EMS practices and state-level attempts to get EMS training courses added to community college curricula.
